Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $575,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after buying an additional 2,854,910 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $72,774,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,216,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,116 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $216,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 348.2% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,638,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

