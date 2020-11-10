Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $571,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 91,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

