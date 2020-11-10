Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $567,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.42.

ZBH opened at $155.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 974.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.62 and its 200-day moving average is $131.56.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

