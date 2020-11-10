Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,691,000 after purchasing an additional 164,302 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,478,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 865,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,722,000 after purchasing an additional 42,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total value of $14,739,868.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,973.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total transaction of $705,118.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,040 shares in the company, valued at $12,657,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,935 shares of company stock worth $46,557,238. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $501.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $500.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $537.53. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.20, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. OTR Global lowered ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.77.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.