Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 36.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 55.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 124.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.17.

AME opened at $114.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $118.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,022,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,819 shares of company stock valued at $9,300,636. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.