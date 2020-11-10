Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 233.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,166 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 43.1% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,190,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,319,000 after acquiring an additional 659,447 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $31,092,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 32.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,186,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,093,000 after acquiring an additional 537,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 28.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,136,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,489,000 after acquiring an additional 478,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.486 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

