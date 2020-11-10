Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in DexCom by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 6,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 1,851.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DexCom by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in DexCom by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total value of $256,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $343.84 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 142.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.47.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.