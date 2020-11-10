Symmetry Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 562.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

