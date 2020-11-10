Symmetry Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,466 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.41.

ADSK stock opened at $262.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $276.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.17.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.