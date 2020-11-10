Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 698 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,393,000 after buying an additional 420,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 415,788 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,350,000 after acquiring an additional 378,342 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $128,409,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 91.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,234,000 after purchasing an additional 126,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $773.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $792.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $709.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $639.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

