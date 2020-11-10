Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,894 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Polaris by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris stock opened at $89.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.01 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.41. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $110.30.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

