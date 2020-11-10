Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,875 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.3% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $421.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $422.84 and a 200 day moving average of $302.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,097.03, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $502.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,264 shares of company stock valued at $56,890,119 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

