Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 544 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,272,000 after purchasing an additional 135,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 452,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,827,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,233,000 after purchasing an additional 121,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $1,105,800.96. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EPAM opened at $318.54 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $356.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

