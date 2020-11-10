SwiftCash Price Tops $0.0006 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SwiftCash has a market cap of $100,386.30 and approximately $12.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SwiftCash has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SwiftCash alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 88.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000058 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwiftCash Profile

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 164,227,283 coins and its circulating supply is 163,506,852 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwiftCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwiftCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.