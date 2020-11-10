Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrey Bancorp 28.41% N/A N/A Macatawa Bank 11.85% 12.98% 1.30%

3.8% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Macatawa Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and Macatawa Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrey Bancorp $17.41 million 2.65 $4.91 million N/A N/A Macatawa Bank $95.67 million 2.69 $31.98 million N/A N/A

Macatawa Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Surrey Bancorp and Macatawa Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Macatawa Bank beats Surrey Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, and Virginia and the surrounding area. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, overdrafts, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers mortgages; real estate, consumer, and personal loans; lines of credit; commercial credit products; government-guaranteed loans; and safe deposit boxes and credit cards. In addition, it provides cash management, international, merchant card, and other business services; busniness and personal property, and casualty insurance; and electronic banking services. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, ecommerce, and trust and brokerage services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. As of January 27, 2020, the company had 26 full-service branches in Kent, Ottawa, and northern Allegan counties, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, Michigan.

