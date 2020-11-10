Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) versus Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV) Head-To-Head Review

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) and Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Super Micro Computer has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sector 5 has a beta of -3.27, meaning that its stock price is 427% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Super Micro Computer and Sector 5’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Micro Computer $3.50 billion 0.41 $71.92 million N/A N/A Sector 5 $390,000.00 4.82 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Super Micro Computer has higher revenue and earnings than Sector 5.

Profitability

This table compares Super Micro Computer and Sector 5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Micro Computer 2.37% 8.48% 4.69% Sector 5 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Super Micro Computer and Sector 5, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Micro Computer 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sector 5 0 0 0 0 N/A

Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.18%. Given Super Micro Computer’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Super Micro Computer is more favorable than Sector 5.

Summary

Super Micro Computer beats Sector 5 on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services. The company also provides a range of application-optimized server solutions, including rackmount and blade servers, storage systems, and subsystems and accessories; and server software management solutions, such as Server Management Suite, including Supermicro Server Manager, Supermicro Power Management software, Supermicro Update Manager, and SuperDoctor 5. In addition, it offers server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, chassis, power supplies, and other accessories. Further, the company provides server and storage system integration, configuration, and software upgrade and update services; and technical documentation services, as well as identifies service requirements, creates and executes project plans, and conducts verification testing and training services. Additionally, it offers help desk and on-site product support services for its server and storage systems; and customer support services, including ongoing maintenance and technical support for its products. The company provides its products to enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G and edge computing markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company has operations primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Super Micro Computer, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Sector 5 Company Profile

Sector 5, Inc. focuses on selling branded electronic products for the educational and consumer electronics markets in North America. It focuses on the education market utilizing Chrome and Android operating systems utilizing a Google approval Chromebook. The company intends to offer Chromebooks, charging carts wirelessly, electronic whiteboards, large touch screens, classroom speakers, classroom microphones, and Chromebook HDMI connected monitors. Its distribution channel strategy includes B2B, primarily schools, as well as utilization of existing relationships with distributors that have retail channels looking for new products. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

