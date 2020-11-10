Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Empire State Realty Trust Call Options (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,633 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,412% compared to the typical volume of 65 call options.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -754.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

