Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Purple Innovation Put Options (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 4,999 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,300% compared to the typical volume of 357 put options.

In other news, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 51,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $1,225,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,465.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Zepf sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,380.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,430. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 160,665 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 679.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 82,812 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $33.37.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PRPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

