Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,966 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,325% compared to the average daily volume of 138 put options.

NYSE:BWA opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. BorgWarner has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

