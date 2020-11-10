Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,700 shares of company stock valued at $64,629,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

