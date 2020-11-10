Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,745,000 after purchasing an additional 122,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,191.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,548.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,485.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.