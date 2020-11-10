Stack Financial Management Inc Purchases 1,667 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $27,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

NYSE:DIS opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.81.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

