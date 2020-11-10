Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 35.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,051 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 42,605 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $196.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.04.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $116,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,809 shares in the company, valued at $14,561,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,622,278.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at $24,564,652.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SPLK. Raymond James increased their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Splunk from $226.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

