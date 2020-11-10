Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,441 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39,644,003 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Splunk by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $196.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.04. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $226.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,622,278.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at $24,564,652.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.