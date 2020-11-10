Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.22% of Source Capital worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 11.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 52.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 21.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOR stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

In other Source Capital news, President J Richard Atwood bought 1,100 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.88 per share, with a total value of $39,468.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 24,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,927. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. bought 750 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,542 shares of company stock valued at $497,148. Corporate insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

