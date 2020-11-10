Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,214,000 after buying an additional 1,750,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,509,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,814,000 after buying an additional 185,152 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,223,000 after buying an additional 276,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,243,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,983,000 after buying an additional 142,094 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,537 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,393. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $144.58 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

