SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 706 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.4% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 16,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $2,295,974.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 459,700 shares of company stock valued at $64,629,826. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.58. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

