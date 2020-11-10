Signaturefd LLC Takes $272,000 Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,088.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

