Signaturefd LLC Sells 8,367 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4,827.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 502,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 36,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 84,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on KMI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.