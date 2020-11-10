Signaturefd LLC Sells 817 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 112,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 124,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $118.89 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $122.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.13.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

