Signaturefd LLC Sells 495 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $71,605.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,723.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,465. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

