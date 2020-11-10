Signaturefd LLC Sells 265 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of eBay by 790.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 26,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,504,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,500.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,918 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

