Signaturefd LLC Sells 170 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $154.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.53 and its 200-day moving average is $135.41.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $33,386.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $106,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,479 shares of company stock worth $736,778. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Secur. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

