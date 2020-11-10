Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 62,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40,002 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,466,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 112,843 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

