Signaturefd LLC Sells 113 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 72.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 117.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in VeriSign by 535.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $6,371,027.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,993 shares in the company, valued at $43,045,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total value of $1,214,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,875,215.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,226 shares of company stock valued at $17,321,179. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

VeriSign stock opened at $203.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.21. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

