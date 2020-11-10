Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 100.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 86,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 113.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 27.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 50.99%. Analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMAB has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

