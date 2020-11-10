Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,483,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,877,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,649,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,826,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,832,000 after buying an additional 2,921,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.