Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 40.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,364,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,731,000 after buying an additional 1,253,397 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $23,699,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 320.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 36,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.