Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 0.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 21.0% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on The Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $269.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.35. The firm has a market cap of $290.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

