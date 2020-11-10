Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $371,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,139 shares in the company, valued at $338,541.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,699 shares of company stock worth $1,634,576. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $120.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.60.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

