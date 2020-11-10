Signaturefd LLC Purchases 630 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,546,000 after acquiring an additional 571,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,109,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,238,000 after acquiring an additional 65,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,112,000 after acquiring an additional 264,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 268.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,183,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $254.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.19 and a 200-day moving average of $219.10. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $267.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.22.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

