Signaturefd LLC Purchases 22 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 108.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $828.17.

In related news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.36, for a total transaction of $8,793,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.95, for a total value of $1,178,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,623 shares of company stock worth $75,650,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $949.60 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $1,092.80. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $957.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $728.81.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.