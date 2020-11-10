Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,886 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 366.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,751 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of State Street by 80.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,114,000 after buying an additional 1,919,301 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of State Street by 4,464.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,177,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after buying an additional 1,151,314 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street by 40.5% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,639,000 after buying an additional 474,751 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of State Street by 233.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 627,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after buying an additional 439,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

