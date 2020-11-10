Signaturefd LLC Purchases 136 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,759,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after acquiring an additional 411,959 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2,966.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 332,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,142,000 after acquiring an additional 321,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,924,000 after purchasing an additional 317,152 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $207.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.33 and a 200 day moving average of $183.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $216.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

