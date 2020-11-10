Signaturefd LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.