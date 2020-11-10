Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,525,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,308,000 after acquiring an additional 127,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 35,335 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,010,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,863,000 after acquiring an additional 445,199 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 46.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 41,145 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLY opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

