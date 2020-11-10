Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 73.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 3.5% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 465.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 144.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Quidel stock opened at $203.66 on Tuesday. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.23.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,441.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total value of $3,239,071.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,494,082. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

