Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 128.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

