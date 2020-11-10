Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.15.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $119.52 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $130.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.98 and its 200 day moving average is $116.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.