Signaturefd LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.06% of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 18.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth approximately $721,000.

NYSEARCA SDOW opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $95.94.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

